Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 19 Msg Life AG :
* 9-month turnover of 78.7 million euros ($84.08 million) (Sept. 30, 2014: 75.4 million euros)
* 9-month EBITDA of 4.9 million euros (Sept. 30, 2014: 10.0 million euros)
* In current 2015 financial year, Msg Life Group expects turnover of approx. 105.0 million euros and operating EBITDA of roughly 8.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9360 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order