BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
Nov 19 Wild Bunch AG :
* In 2015 fiscal year, revenue is expected to grow by a factor of six to seven times compared to Senator's published revenue for 2014
* 9-month revenues of 89.9 million euros ($96 million). As compared to last year, former Senator Entertainment AG('Senator') recorded revenues of 15.1 euros million during same period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.