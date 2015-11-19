Nov 19 Indra Sistemas SA :

* Wins contract to expand intermodal public transport system in Medellin, Colombia, for 2.6 million euros ($2.8 million)

* To provide full ticketing system to a new tram of Ayacucho and renew the contactless access control systems in two subway lines Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9353 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)