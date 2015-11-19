BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
Nov 19 Larq SA :
* Its unit, Synergic Sp. z o.o., receives order for delivery of advertising services from media house
* Total value of deals signed between this client and company and Synergic since Aug. 13 amounts to 1.6 million zlotys ($403,185) gross Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9684 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.