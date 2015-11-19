Nov 19 MHP SA :

* Announces its decision to use MHP shares held in treasury to acquire 10 pct minority shareholding in Zernoproduct MHP

* Says minority shareholder of Zernoproduct will exchange these 1,000,000 shares for 830,511 shares of MHP, which represent 0.79 pct of MHP's outstanding GDR-share capital

* Says exchange of shares will be structured either through two reciprocal sale and purchase agreements or through share SWAP agreement

* Zernoproduct is a subsidiary of PJSC Myronivsky Hliboproduct, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MHP Source text for Eikon:

