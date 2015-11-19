Nov 19 Velto Cars SA :

* Shareholders resolve to recall resolution on private issue of series E shares from July 28, 2015

* Shareholders resolve to raise company's capital via private issue of 300 million series E shares at issue price of 0.3 zloty each without pre-emptive rights

* Previously the company planned an issue of between 160 million and 230 million series E shares at 0.30 zloty per share