BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
Nov 19 Stroeer SE :
* Yesterday Stroeer division Digital Ventures signed contract of purchase and takes over a 51-percent-majority of Conexus
* Other 49 percent remain with the founders Source text - bit.ly/1MVzaCw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.