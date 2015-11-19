BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
Nov 19 Internet Media Services SA :
* To deliver aroma-marketing services to CCC.eu Sp. z o.o.
* The deal estimated value is 3.8 million zlotys ($958,797) in period Dec. 1 2015 to Nov. 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9633 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.