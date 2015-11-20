Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 20 CLX Communications publ AB :
* Q1 revenue increased by 34 pct to 243.2 million Swedish crowns ($28.0 million) versus 181.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBIT amounted to 12.0 million crowns versus 23.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6720 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order