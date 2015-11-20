Nov 20 Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD)
says:
* Statoil Petroleum, operator of production licence
120, has completed drilling of exploration well 34/8-16 S
* Says preliminary calculations of size of discovery are
between 0.4 and 1.1 million sm³ of recoverable oil equivalents
* Norwegian petroleum directorate says licensees will
consider further development of discovery in context of other
potential additional resources
* The well was drilled on the east flank of the Visund field
in the northern part of the North Sea, and about 140 km
northwest of Bergen
* Other partners include Petoro, ConocoPhillips and
Total
