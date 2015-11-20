Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 20 Q-free ASA :
* Q-Free has been awarded an order for tags from Sociedad Concesionaria Vespucio Norte Express S.A. in Chile
* Order value is 32 million Norwegian crowns ($3.71 million)
* Contract has a duration of three years starting in Feb. 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6291 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order