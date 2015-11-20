Nov 20 Naspers Ltd :

* Sees H1 core HEPS to be between 37 pct (2 093 cents) and 42 pct (2 170 cents) higher than comparable period's 1 528 cents

* Headline earnings per share for period are expected to increase between 25 pct (1 410 cents) and 30 pct(1 466 cents) from prior period's 1 128 cents