Nov 20 Theradiag SA :

* Announces that it has renewed the Standby Equity Facility (SEF) arranged with Societe Generale, as approved by the shareholders' annual meeting of April 16

* Société Générale has committed to subscribe to successive capital increases, issued by tranches over the next 24 months, within the global limit of 550,000 shares, reflecting 9.67 percent of the number of shares currently outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)