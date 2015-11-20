Nov 20 Barclays Bank Of Kenya Ltd :
* Nine-Months ended September 2015 group total interest
income of 18.54 billion shillings versus 17.02 billion shillings
year ago
* Nine-Months ended September 2015 group profit before tax
and exceptional items of 9.12 billion shillings versus 9.09
billion shillings year ago
* 9-Months ended Sept 2015 group net interest income of 15.2
billion shillings versus 14.72 billion shillings last year
* 9-Months ended Sept 2015 group earnings per share of 1.18
shillings
Source : j.mp/1QxAz4G
