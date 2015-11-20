Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 20 Bt Group Plc
* Announces an intended ratio change to its NYSE- listed american depositary receipt ("ADR") programme
* Ratio will change from current one ADR per ten ordinary shares to one ADR per five ordinary shares
* Anticipated effective date for ratio change is 8 December 2015
* These changes to ADR ratio will bring ADR price broadly in line with market average
* New ADRS are expected to be distributed on or around 11 December 2015
* JPMorgan Chase Bank has been appointed to remain as depositary bank for ADR programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order