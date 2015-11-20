Nov 20 Gimv NV :
* Bencis Capital Partners B.V. and Gimv-XL announce that
they entered into an agreement for the sale of XBC B.V., a
company that holds a controlling interest in
Xeikon N.V. to Flint Group
* Transaction will not impact XBC's pending claim in squeeze
out procedure to acquire 100 percent of shares
* For Gimv-XL, the sale of Xeikon will have a positive
impact of 5.2 million euros ($5.6 million) on the equity
value at Sept. 30, of which 2.2 million euros for the listed
entity Gimv (or 0.09 euro per share)
* No further financial details on this transaction will be
disclosed
* Transaction remains subject to customary closing
conditions, including approval by the competition authorities,
and is expected to be completed by end of 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1QxOxU7
($1 = 0.9355 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)