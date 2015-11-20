Nov 20 Capita Plc :
* Has agreed heads of terms for a contract to manage
Rabobank owned ACCLM Loan Book activities and legacy banking
services
* Contract is worth an estimated 55 million euros (38
million stg) over five years and will start on Feb. 1, 2016
* Total loan book under management on behalf of ACCLM will
be comprised of 17,500 loans with a value of about 4 billion
euros
* Anticipated around 180 employees will transfer to Capita,
which already has a workforce in excess of 1,700 people in
Ireland
