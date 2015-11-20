Nov 20 Crookes Brothers Ltd

* Terms of claw-back offer have now been finalised and all conditions precedent relating to claw-back offer have been fulfilled

* Rationale for claw-back offer is to raise r215 million

* Total of 2 687 500 crookes brothers shares ("claw-back shares") will be offered in terms of claw-back offer at a claw-back offer price of r80 per claw-back share

* Claw-Back offer does not include right for shareholders to apply for excess claw-back shares