UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 20 Crookes Brothers Ltd
* Terms of claw-back offer have now been finalised and all conditions precedent relating to claw-back offer have been fulfilled
* Rationale for claw-back offer is to raise r215 million
* Total of 2 687 500 crookes brothers shares ("claw-back shares") will be offered in terms of claw-back offer at a claw-back offer price of r80 per claw-back share
* Claw-Back offer does not include right for shareholders to apply for excess claw-back shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.