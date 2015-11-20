Nov 20 Immunicum AB :

* Says Japan Patent Office (JPO), has announced that it intends to grant a patent relating to the company's cancer immune primer, INTUVAX

* Japanease patent relates to allogeneic dendritic cells (DCs), stimulated by a specific cocktail, for use in the treatment of cancer by intratumoral injection of the DCs

