UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 20 Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS :
* Participates to unit Altinyildiz Tekstil's capital increase by 100 million lira ($35.21 million)
* Altinyildiz Tekstil increases its capital in order to meet investments by equity capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8403 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.