Nov 20 Orexo AB

* New Abstral partner in the US

* Says US Abstral partner, Galena Biopharma Inc., has divested its Abstral business to privately held company Sentynl Therapeutics Inc. as a consequence of Galena's change of strategy to focus on its clinical development programs

* Says divestment is effective as of november 19, 2015 and Orexo terms are unchanged and passed on from Galena to Sentynl