China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
Nov 20 Orexo AB
* New Abstral partner in the US
* Says US Abstral partner, Galena Biopharma Inc., has divested its Abstral business to privately held company Sentynl Therapeutics Inc. as a consequence of Galena's change of strategy to focus on its clinical development programs
* Says divestment is effective as of november 19, 2015 and Orexo terms are unchanged and passed on from Galena to Sentynl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.