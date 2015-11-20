Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 20 Byte Computer SA :
* Says signs contract with OTE SA, SATWAYS LTD and Koinwnia Tis Pliroforias SA
* Says contract concerns execution of undertaken work "Digital Service Alert and Response Fire"
* Says contract value is 8.9 million euros ($9.49 million) and implementation time is defined in 18 months
Source text: bit.ly/1PR3bEr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9375 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order