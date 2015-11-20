Nov 20 Byte Computer SA :

* Says signs contract with OTE SA, SATWAYS LTD and Koinwnia Tis Pliroforias SA

* Says contract concerns execution of undertaken work "Digital Service Alert and Response Fire"

* Says contract value is 8.9 million euros ($9.49 million) and implementation time is defined in 18 months

Source text: bit.ly/1PR3bEr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9375 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)