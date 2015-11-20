Nov 20 Mercialys SA :

* Successful placement of a 200 million euro ($212.94 million) bond issue

* Has successfully placed a 200 million euro bond issue supplementing the existing bonds, maturing on March 31, 2023

* Following this operation, this bond's new nominal total will be increased to 750 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1QT7dgs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)