Nov 23 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd :

* Normalised HEPS up 136.9 percent to 87.4 cents per share for full year

* Maiden dividend 24.8 cents per share

* Operating margin was consistent with prior year at 9.6 pct and operating profit increased by 22.6 percent to R289.4 million

* Will continue to drive organic growth in Fresh Foods and Long Life segments, realising benefits in Bull brand and increasing sales in sub-Saharan Africa

* FY turnover up 23.7 percent to R3 billion