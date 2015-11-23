BRIEF-Bank of Montreal intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class b preferred shares
* Bank of Montreal - intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class B preferred shares, series 15
Nov 23 Grand City Properties SA :
* Realizes pipeline and increases portfolio to 76,000 units
* Has signed acquisitions of approx. 5,000 units through several transactions at a cost of 170 million euros ($180.47 million) with net rent of 15 million euros and vacancy of 15 pct
* Takeover will increase annualized rental income run rate to 405 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 3 American International Group Inc's board of directors is "actively engaged in the process of identifying the right individual to serve" as the insurance company's chief executive, its chairman wrote in a letter to shareholders on Monday.