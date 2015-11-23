BRIEF-Mercury systems acquires Delta Microwave
* Mercury Systems Inc - deal expected to be treated as an asset sale for tax purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Oci NV :
* CF Industries and OCI committed to pursuing combination
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mercury Systems Inc - deal expected to be treated as an asset sale for tax purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 3 A top-20 investor in Akzo Nobel said on Monday he wanted the firm to engage with U.S. rival PPG Industries over a revised bid raising pressure on the Dutch paint maker to begin talks.