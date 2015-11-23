Nov 23 Netcare Ltd :

* FY group EBITDA up 13.1 pct to R4.98 billion

* FY adjusted HEPS up 12.6 percent to 189 cents

* FY profit after tax up 16.4 percent to R2.44 billion

* Group revenue rose 6.1 pct to R33.71 billion (2014: R31.78 billion)

* Final dividend per share up 12.5 percent to 54 cents

* Net financial expenses were higher at R467 million compared to R431 million in prior year

* Expect higher growth in demand across our network of services in 2016, driven in part by new hospitals and capacity added in 2015

* In period post year-end to date, patient day growth is tracking in excess of 2 pct

* Planned capital expenditure for 2016 is expected to remain high at approximately R2 billion

* Will continue to evaluate international expansion opportunities that meet its strategic criteria and investment expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: