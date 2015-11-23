Nov 23 Electrolux

* Electrolux comments on speculations on settlement

* Electrolux says vigorously contests effort by U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to oppose transaction

* Electrolux says is currently not in settlement discussions with DOJ

* Electrolux expects the trial to conclude in December and anticipates that the Court will reach its decision by late this year or in January 2016, and if resolved favorably, it expects to close the transaction soon after such resolution, following regulatory approvals