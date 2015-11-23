Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 23 Playtech Plc :
* Board announces an update on its proposed acquisitions of Plus500 Ltd
* Has been in active dialogue with FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) in relation to its proposed acquisition of Plus500, including in relation to certain concerns raised by FCA
* Now of view that steps being proposed to address these concerns will not sufficiently satisfy FCA to enable Playtech to obtain FCA's approval by Dec. 31
* Now withdrawing its change of control application to FCA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order