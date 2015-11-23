BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp names Guida Sajdak CFO of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
Nov 23 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :
* 9M rental income 248.8 million Swedish crowns ($28.5 million)
* 9M profit from property management 87.4 million crowns
* Q3 rental income 98.9 million crowns
* Q3 profit from property management 36.9 million crowns
* Premier Financial Bancorp - On March 31, co executed 5 year extension of data processing agreement with Fidelity Information Services, Inc, its affiliates