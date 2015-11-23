Nov 23 Just Retirement Group Plc
* Revised anticipated timetable for proposed merger to
create the JRP Group plc.
* In accordance with prudential regulatory authority's
timetable for solvency II internal model applications, just
retirement confirms that a decision on its application is
expected in first half of december 2015.
* Consequently, just retirement board has decided to post
its shareholder circular once internal model approval process
has concluded, so that shareholders are provided with most up to
date information ahead of voting on proposed merger.
* Board considers it appropriate to seek an adjournment of
general meeting and has obtained permission of court to adjourn
court meeting accordingly.
* It is proposed that court meeting and general meeting will
be adjourned to 5 january 2016
* Deal expected to complete later in Jan 2016
