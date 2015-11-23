BRIEF-Bank of Montreal intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class b preferred shares
* Bank of Montreal - intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class B preferred shares, series 15
Nov 23 Volta Finance Ltd :
* At end of October, the estimated NAV was 293.3 million euros ($311.4 million) or 8.03 euros per share, up 0.1 pct since end of September
Source text: bit.ly/1jfl0QJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank of Montreal - intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class B preferred shares, series 15
April 3 American International Group Inc's board of directors is "actively engaged in the process of identifying the right individual to serve" as the insurance company's chief executive, its chairman wrote in a letter to shareholders on Monday.