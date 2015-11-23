Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 23 GK Software AG :
* Increased its turnover by 37.3 pct to 41.98 million euros ($45 million)during first nine months of 2015
* 9-mth EBIT figure was -3.31 million euros
* Board is therefore continuing to stand by its forecast for 2015 and following years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order