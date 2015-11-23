Nov 23 GK Software AG :

* Increased its turnover by 37.3 pct to 41.98 million euros ($45 million)during first nine months of 2015

* 9-mth EBIT figure was -3.31 million euros

* Board is therefore continuing to stand by its forecast for 2015 and following years