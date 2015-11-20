Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 20 LS telcom AG :
* Prelim FY 2014/2015 revenue 33.28 million euros ($35.6 million) versus 36.23 million euros year ago
* FY EBIT: 1.53 million euros versus 2.19 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 584,000 euros versus 1.07 million euros year ago
* FY dividend: 0.05 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order