Nov 20 Infovide Matrix SA :

* On Nov. 17 Boris Stokalski-Dzierzykraj sells his entire 13.52 pct stake (1,687,421 shares) in company under tender offer called by Asseco Poland SA

* On Nov. 17 Well.com Holding GmbH sells its entire 36.64 pct stake (4,571,885 shares) in company under tender offer called by Asseco Poland

* On Nov. 17 Santiole Investments Limited sells its entire 15.98 pct stake (1,891,792 shares) in company under tender offer called by Asseco Poland

* Additionally, Infovide Matrix received four notices on sale of its shares conducted on Nov. 17 by members of its management board, employee and unit affiliated to management board member that indicated transaction price of 6.01 zlotys ($1.5) per share

* Asseco Poland SA announced tender offer in September Source text for Eikon:,,, Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9799 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)