Nov 20 Verusa Holding :

* To participate in capital increase of its indirect unit Pamukova Elektrik by 34.3 million lira ($12.12 million)

* Indirect unit Pamukova Elektrik capital will be increased to 70.0 million lira from 33.0 million lira

* Verusaturk Girism Sermayesi to pay remaining 2.7 million lira in capital increase

* As a result Verusa Holding will hold 49 pct of Pamukova Elektrik

