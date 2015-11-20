Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 20 I2S SA :
* Q3 revenue of 3.2 million euros ($3.41 million) versus 3.1 million euros a year ago
* Anticipates stable sales for FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1PEuFP4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order