UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 20 Trabzonspor Sportif Yatirim ve Futbol Isletmeciligi Ticaret AS :
* UEFA Club Financial Control Body starts investigation in the company about financial fair play (in respect of the Break Even) rules and temporarily freezes UEFA incomes until end of the investigation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.