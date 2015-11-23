Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Nov 23 Wincor Says Combined Company Will Target Non
* Wincor says Diebold offer values Wincor Nixdorf, including net debt, at approximately $1.8 billion
* Wincor says transaction expected to yield approximately $160 million of annual cost synergies
* Gaap operating margin in excess of 9 percent by the end of the third full year following completion of the transaction
* Wincor says the combined company will be named Diebold Nixdorf, with common shares publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Wincor says no material workforce reductions in Germany beyond existing program as a result of the transaction
* Wincor says Diebold'S Mattes will be CEO of the combined company
* Wincor says Wincor Nixdorf'S Heidloff will be president Further company coverage:
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Accenture acquires Genfour, expands its capabilities in intelligent automation services