BRIEF-Bank of Montreal intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class b preferred shares
* Bank of Montreal - intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class B preferred shares, series 15
Nov 23 Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Ltd :
* Says Zakir Mahmood resigned as non-executive director of the co with effect from Nov. 18, 2015 Source : j.mp/1kPmbbh Further company coverage:
* Bank of Montreal - intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class B preferred shares, series 15
April 3 American International Group Inc's board of directors is "actively engaged in the process of identifying the right individual to serve" as the insurance company's chief executive, its chairman wrote in a letter to shareholders on Monday.