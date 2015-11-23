Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 23 Solucom SA :
* Says in exclusive negotiations with Management Consulting Group PLC, to acquire the bulk of the European operations of its subsidiary Kurt Salmon
* Buisinesses concerned are Kurt Salmon France, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Morocco, as well as the Financial Services CIO Advisory businesses of Kurt Salmon in the United States
* Retail and consumer goods business outside France are not part of the deal
* Solucom would acquire 100 pct of the businesses concerned
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order