* Bank of Montreal - intention to redeem all of its $250 million non-cumulative perpetual class B preferred shares, series 15
Nov 23 Aurskog Sparebank :
* Plans directed issue of equity certificates
* Plans to issue between 120,000 and 150,000 new equity certificates
* New certificates to be issued to holders of 2,500 or more certificates already
* Total number of investors is limited to 149 for holders of 2,500 or more certificates and other chosen investors
* Subscription price in private placement is expected to be between 175-189 Norwegian crowns per offered equity certificate
* Issue also to be directed to other existing holders and external investors where the lowest subscription equalls to 100,000 euros
* Has engaged DNB Markets as facilitator

April 3 American International Group Inc's board of directors is "actively engaged in the process of identifying the right individual to serve" as the insurance company's chief executive, its chairman wrote in a letter to shareholders on Monday.