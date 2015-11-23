Nov 23 Banknordik P/F :

* To carry out a controlled winding-up of corporate banking activities in Denmark during remainder of 2015 and in first six months of 2016

* That will enable an extraordinary dividend of up to 200 million Danish crowns ($28.5 million) in course of 2016

* Retains its full-year guidance for 2015

