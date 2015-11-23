Nov 23 Astrazeneca Plc :

* Astrazeneca enters into agreement with Perrigo for rights to Entocort  in us

* Perrigo will pay Astrazeneca $380 million upon completion of transaction

* Transaction does not include transfer of any Astrazeneca employees or facilities

* Transaction is expected to complete by end of 2015, subject to customary closing conditions