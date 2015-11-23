Nov 23 Plus500 Ltd

* Announces termination of merger agreement with Playtech, intended declaration of an interim dividend of $0.2121 per share and share buyback programme

* Further to determination by Playtech Plc that it will be unable to obtain FCA approval before 31 december 2015, company and playtech agreed to terminate merger agreement

* Board of Plus500 today announces its plans for an independent future

* Also announces its plan to declare an interim dividend of $0.2121 per share in respect of 6 month period to 30 June 2015 and share buyback programme

* Trading continues to be strong

* Trend of customer numbers and revenues announced in half-year results and Q3 trading update has continued through Q4

* Still expects revenue for whole of 2015 to be ahead of 2014 but with profitability still not expected to match that of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [PTEC.L PLUSP.L]