Nov 23 Bank Of Georgia Holdings Plc

* 3rd quarter results

* 3Q15 profit was gel 80.9mln ($34 mln/gbp 22.4 mln), up 29.8 pct Y-O-Y and 12.3 pct Q-O-Q

* 3Q15 earnings per share ("EPS") were gel 2.04 ($ 0.86 per share/gbp 0.56 per share), up 17.2 pct y-o-y and up 10.9 pct Q-O-Q

* Total assets increased to gel 9,937.9mln, up 45.8 pct Y-O-Y and up 6 pct Q-O-Q

* Gel 103.6 mln cash is held at holding company level as of date of this report

* Q3 revenue was gel 190 mln (up 39.4 pct Y-O-Y and up 4.1 pct Q-O-Q)

* Q3 net interest margin was 7.6 pct (flat Y-O-Y and Q-O-Q)