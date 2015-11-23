Nov 23 Wilex AG :

* Unveils financing strategy for further development of ADC Technology and adopts capital measures

* Main shareholder Dievini Hopp Biotech Holding GmbH & Co. KG is prepared to invest at least 10 million euros ($10.62 million) if subscription price does not exceed 1.84 euros per share

* To safeguard short-term financing to implement two rights issues using authorised capital without publishing a prospectus

* These are expected to generate gross issue proceeds of up to 2.5 million euros for company

* Is planning to increase company's share capital by around 10 pct, by issuing 930,560 new no par value bearer shares; issue price per share is 1.84 euros per share

* In addition is planning to increase share capital by issuing up to 443,124 new shares at a subscription price of 1.84 euros per share, offered to shareholders for subscription at a 21:1 ratio

* Expects to generate issue proceeds of up to 815,348.00 euros from this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)