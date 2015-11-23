Nov 23 Wilex AG :
* Unveils financing strategy for further development of ADC
Technology and adopts capital measures
* Main shareholder Dievini Hopp Biotech Holding GmbH & Co.
KG is prepared to invest at least 10 million euros ($10.62
million) if subscription price does not exceed 1.84 euros per
share
* To safeguard short-term financing to implement two rights
issues using authorised capital without publishing a prospectus
* These are expected to generate gross issue proceeds of up
to 2.5 million euros for company
* Is planning to increase company's share capital by around
10 pct, by issuing 930,560 new no par value bearer shares;
issue price per share is 1.84 euros per share
* In addition is planning to increase share capital by
issuing up to 443,124 new shares at a subscription price of 1.84
euros per share, offered to shareholders for subscription at a
21:1 ratio
* Expects to generate issue proceeds of up to 815,348.00
euros from this transaction
