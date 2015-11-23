BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp names Guida Sajdak CFO of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
Nov 23 Prime Office A/S :
* Deutsche Bank has extended previous lease by another 10 years till 2026
* Property was last estimated in 2014 to about 170 million Danish crowns ($24.21 million)
* Premier Financial Bancorp - On March 31, co executed 5 year extension of data processing agreement with Fidelity Information Services, Inc, its affiliates