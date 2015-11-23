BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp names Guida Sajdak CFO of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
Nov 23 Corem :
* Acquires property Flahult 21:36 in Torsvik, Jönköping
* Transaction had a form of company acquisition with an underlying property value of 42 million Swedish crowns ($4.8 million)
* Possession took place on Nov. 16
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7206 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Premier Financial Bancorp - On March 31, co executed 5 year extension of data processing agreement with Fidelity Information Services, Inc, its affiliates