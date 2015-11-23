BRIEF-Spark New Zealand affirms its 80 cent offer price for Teamtalk
* Spark affirms its 80 cent offer price for Teamtalk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Going Public Media AG :
* 9-month individual sales 1.940 million euros versus 1.919 million euros year ago
* 9-month consolidated revenue of 3.0 million euros ($3 million)at level of previous year
* 9-month group EBITDA 57,000 euros versus 214,000 euros year ago
* Sees slightly positive FY net result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Preliminary financial results for Q1 of 2017 are expected to reflect a sequential improvement in revenue